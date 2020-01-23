JBJ Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 0.1% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.90. 1,587,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

