Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Overweight

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on JELD. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.
Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. 7,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,608. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.
Jeld-Wen Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
