Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Overweight

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JELD. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. 7,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,608. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

