JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01, RTT News reports. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JBLU opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $34,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares in the company, valued at $421,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,310 shares of company stock worth $236,257 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

