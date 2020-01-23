Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PNQI traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.68. 52 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.89. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.15 and a fifty-two week high of $152.86.

