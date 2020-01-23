Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.03. 226,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,107. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.1148 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

