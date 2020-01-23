Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.71. 282,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3648 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.