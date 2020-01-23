Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $170,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

IWC stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,143. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.08. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

