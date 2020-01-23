Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 1.7% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,714,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.88. 96,293 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.5755 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

