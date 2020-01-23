Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 1,234 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $585,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWRE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $32.23. 3,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,921. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $32.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.