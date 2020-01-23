JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Stock Position Increased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for 2.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 220.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

BATS JPGB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.42. 5,978 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.0236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $12.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.36%.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.