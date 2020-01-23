Kazia Therapeutics (ASX:KZA) Trading Up 0.8%

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.63 ($0.44) and last traded at A$0.63 ($0.44), approximately 47,403 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.62 ($0.44).

The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 million and a PE ratio of -3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.48.

About Kazia Therapeutics (ASX:KZA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.