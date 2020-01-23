Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Raised to $46.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s current price.

KRNT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of KRNT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,322. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

