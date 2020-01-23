Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Lancaster Colony makes up 1.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lancaster Colony worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 118.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 240,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at $26,490,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 136.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 133,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,374,000 after purchasing an additional 66,985 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $133.77 and a one year high of $171.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on LANC shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

