Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,002 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 193,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of ORI opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $1,655,430.00. Insiders purchased a total of 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,508 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

