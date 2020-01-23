Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 29.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

