Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,920,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after purchasing an additional 412,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,622 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.