Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 88,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $194.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $195.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

