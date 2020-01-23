Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $120.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

