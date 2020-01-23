Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $40,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $309.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.85. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $305.75 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

