Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $206.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

