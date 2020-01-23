Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,486 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 84.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

