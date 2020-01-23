Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 25.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 78.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.94.

In related news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $152.44 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

