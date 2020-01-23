Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million.

Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.29. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limestone Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

