Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Hits $3.44 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $53.79 or 0.00643477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Binance, LiteBit.eu and DigiFinex. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.44 billion and $3.16 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007976 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032789 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,920,661 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

