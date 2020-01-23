Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000. Mdu Resources Group accounts for 2.0% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,378,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after purchasing an additional 255,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 940,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Mdu Resources Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 23,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.17%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This is a positive change from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.14%.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

