Loveless Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. QUALCOMM makes up 1.4% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,069 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,822. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $91.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,288,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599,038. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

