Loveless Wealth Management LLC Invests $981,000 in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.41. The stock had a trading volume of 79,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,375. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $100.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.