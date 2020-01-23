Loveless Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 63.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 139,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,014. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $27.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

