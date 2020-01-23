Lucia Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $92.68 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $98.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.00%.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

