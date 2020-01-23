Lucia Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.5% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 24.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Alphabet by 186.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,247,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,499.88.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,488.00 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,380.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,261.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

