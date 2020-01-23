Lucia Wealth Services LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth $268,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.