Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.65. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 792.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

