McAdam LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.1% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,486. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $42.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

