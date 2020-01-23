McAdam LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.81. 19,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $59.44.

