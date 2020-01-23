McAdam LLC Sells 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,499.88.

GOOG stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,488.97. The company had a trading volume of 357,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,380.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,261.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

