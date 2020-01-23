McAdam LLC Trims Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $314.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,138,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.67 and its 200-day moving average is $352.85. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $305.75 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

