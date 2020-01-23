Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 226 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,088,000 after acquiring an additional 670,700 shares during the period.

VTV traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,492. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $121.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

