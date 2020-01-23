Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,461 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FEZ. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,886. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $41.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1029 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

