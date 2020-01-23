Merriman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $49.30. 57,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

