Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,705. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $161.72 and a 1-year high of $207.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.449 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.