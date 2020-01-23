Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,284,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,317,000 after purchasing an additional 741,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 611,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 279,523 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,962,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,550,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,613,000 after acquiring an additional 215,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,741,000.

NASDAQ MCHI traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,714. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $67.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.51.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

