Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 182,560 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66.

