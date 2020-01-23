Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,656,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,122,000.

Shares of ILF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,621. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $35.66.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

