Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 4,000 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after buying an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,045,000 after purchasing an additional 287,374 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.58. 1,550,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,623. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.