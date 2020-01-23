Meyer Handelman Co. Has $2.69 Million Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 252.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,089,000 after buying an additional 5,755,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 8,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,046 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,961,000 after purchasing an additional 922,436 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $16,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 261,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,662. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

