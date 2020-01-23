Meyer Handelman Co. Has $27.04 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.5% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.49. 3,461,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,769. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average of $124.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

