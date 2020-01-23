Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.13% of Conagra Brands worth $21,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,880,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167,771 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 521,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,631,000 after purchasing an additional 167,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

CAG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 104,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

