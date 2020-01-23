Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 100 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 968.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.32. The stock had a trading volume of 574,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,375. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.09.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

