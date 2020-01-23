Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 4,190 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,979 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.73. 864,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,741. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

