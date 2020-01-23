Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $166.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,066,317,000 after purchasing an additional 495,737 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

